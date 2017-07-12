Focal Launches New Line of Dolby Atmos Speakers

French speaker and headphone manufacturer Focal has added a new line of loudspeakers to its product portfolio expressly designed for Dolby Atmos home theaters. The Sib Evo line featuring Dolby Atmos technology creates a 3D listening experience.

Also available as a 2.0 pack, it can be used to upgrade a 5.1 system to a 5.1.2 system without having to change all of your loudspeakers.

“The Sib Evo Dolby Atmos loudspeaker is the second generation of Focal’s iconic Sib range that launched in 2002, and keeps in line with the design codes of the range with a style that is futurist, but timeless,” says Ben Jensen, president of Focal North America.

“Our Sib range of compact loudspeakers has been a reference in the home cinema universe since its launch in 2002. It became the go-to system in the 5.1 Home Cinema sector with its timeless design which has set the trend for nearly two decades.”

Focal: One of the first to offer Dolby Atmos effects

Focal is one of the first brands to make a move in this sector with Sib Evo, a solution certified by Dolby Atmos. The Sib Evo speaker system is an interesting alternative to adding accessories to your loudspeakers to reproduce the vertical effects of a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The Sib Evo speakers feature front-firing and vertical-firing speaker drivers fully-integrated into one housing, precluding the need for additional speakers.

Sib Evo: A complete system for new or pre-existing installations

The Sib Evo system is comprised of a traditional loudspeaker (Sib Evo), a second loudspeaker featuring an Atmos-enabled speaker driver (Sib Evo Dolby Atmos®) and an active subwoofer (Cub Evo).

Sib Evo is a two-way bass-reflex satellite loudspeaker equipped with a 5″ Polyflex woofer and a 1″ silk dome tweeter. The ABS housing with its matte and lacquered finish enhance the textured effect of the surface. Everything has been integrated into a sizeable enclosure to give it extended frequency response. This enables Sib Evo to reproduce music with or without a subwoofer.

In addition to the standard speaker driver, the second satellite loudspeaker Sib Evo Dolby Atmos features a 3″ full-range one-way Polyflex speaker driver dedicated to reproducing the Atmos effects. Sib Evo Dolby Atmos was designed with more rear volume than the Sib Evo to give it even more extended frequency response. The sound rendering is suitable for home cinema systems as well as for stereo systems.

Installation

Extensive research went into even the smallest details to make Sib Evo easy to install. The loudspeakers are equipped with a connector system with push buttons to make the satellite easier to hook up to an amplifier. There are also double connectors instead of single connectors for the power supply.

Each satellite speaker is pre-mounted to its base. You can still adjust the inclination by +/-5 degrees, bearing in mind that the loudspeakers are delivered with the degree of inclination recommended by Dolby®. In 5.1 and 5.1.2 home cinema systems, the loudspeaker can also be used horizontally, turning the satellite into a center loudspeaker.

Subwoofer

The Cub Evo is equipped with an 8” speaker driver and a 200W Class D amplifier. These features allow the Cub Evo to deliver powerful, controlled bass with a frequency response that extends as low as 35Hz. Cub Evo is the ideal companion for Sib Evo, and it is also suitable for all varieties of home cinema systems.

Pricing and Availability

Focal’s Sib Evo products will be available August 2017, and are made up of five different packages:

Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 system Black – $1,299

5 Sib Evo Bookshelf Speakers, a Sib Evo Powered Subwoofer, and 2 Sib Evo Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers

Sib Evo 5.1 Black – $999 USD

5 Sib Evo Bookshelf Speakers plus a Sib Evo Powered Subwoofer

Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 2.0 system Black – $599 USD

2 Bookshelf Dolby Atmos Speakers with Ceiling Directed Speakers

These speakers can be added to any 5.1 Theatre system to turn into Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 or these speakers can be added to 3 2.0 plus a SUB to make up a Dolby Atmos 5.1.2

Sib Evo 2.0 Black (2 Bookshelf Speakers) – $299 USD

Cub Evo Subwoofer Black (Powered Subwoofer) – $379 USD

Pack of 2 Hip Evo stands – $199 USD