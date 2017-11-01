First Amazon Alexa Speaker Featuring DTS Play-Fi Hits the Market

Not long ago voice activation was restricted to simple commands you performed in your car when you wanted to call someone. Fast forward to today, and Amazon’s innovative voice assistant Alexa has taken the market by storm. She can now perform over 15,000 skills! Amazon is launching numerous products to expand the Echo line that utilizes the Alexa software to capitalize on this tremendous growth market, but none of these products are truly audio oriented yet. This is where the Phorus PS10 steps in to fill the void.

The PS10 is a high-fidelity audio speaker that utilizes a 30-watt amplifier to drive a four speaker complement consisting of two 65mm Neodymium full-range drivers, and two four-inch bass drivers. All signals are processed via internal DTS Sound processing to help create the best sound possible from this compact speaker. The PS10 can play high-resolution audio files wirelessly via the DTS Play-Fi technology. In addition, the DTS Play-Fi technology allows the PS10 to connect to more than 200 compatible products operating similar technology. The PS10 can now utilize the Alexa software to talk to these 200 compatible products to help create a whole-home audio system.

Incorporating Amazon Alexa Voice Service into the PS10 allows Phorus to leverage the voice control features found in Amazon’s own Echo line by using its own far-field microphone array to receive voice commands to control various functions such as playing music, accessing information via the Internet, and controlling various home automation devices.

Unlike the Echo line, the PS10 brings the Alexa architecture to a whole new level. The general manager of DTS Play-Fi, Dannie Lau explains, “Phorus is continually pushing the boundaries of the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem with new innovative products as demonstrated by the Phorus PS10 smart speaker, the first wireless multi-room speaker to ship with Amazon Alexa Voice Service built-in. He goes on to explain that, “The Phorus PS10 is also the first Alexa-compatible product to include one-touch music station presets and support for hi-res 24-bit/192kHz content, giving the product category-leading convenience, performance and sound quality.”

The PS10 retails for $249.