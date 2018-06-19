Episode’s Terrain Outdoor Speakers Offer Affordable Option - Electronic House

Increasing the value proposition within the outdoor audio category, the SnapAV Episode Terrain landscape speaker system provides a budget-friendly solution for outdoor sound. For $1,500 you get four speakers, one subwoofer, and four quick connect stakes. And additional $350 gets you two speakers and two quick connect stakes. It’s a great package that gets your backyard ready for summertime entertainment.

SnapAV and the Episode engineering team designed the Terrain outdoor audio system as a solution that delivers high levels of sound quality, along with a robust build, all for a cost that won’t upset a client’s A/V budget.

“Customers want to expand their audio to the outdoors, but can’t always spend thousands of dollars to do it,” admits Matthew Kamp, product director, audio, SnapAV.

“Terrain is a perfect complement to our high-end Landscape System because it gives offers an affordable, high-performance solution.”

SnapAV points out that outdoor audio installations increased 44 percent over the past year, which aligns with the company’s goal to provide more affordable outdoor speaker systems.

Episode Terrain Outdoor Speakers: A Speedy Install

The Terrain landscape audio system bundles four 4-inch satellite loudspeakers along with an 8-inch in-ground, buried subwoofer, which works with any multichannel or stereo amplifier.

The system includes a wire-management system; after hammering the stakes into the ground, you can hide the cabling run within the stake.

Once the wiring runs are finished, complete the installation by using the system’s quick-connect feature to attach the cable runs to the speakers. According to SnapAV, the quick-connect feature eliminates the twisting of cables, and it provides easy access to the speaker in the event the speaker needs service.

The speakers utilize a high-strength ABS and glass enclosure, and its drivers employ a polypropylene-cone woofer and aluminum-dome tweeter. SnapAV specifies the all-weather system of being capable of withstanding temperatures from negative 20 degrees to 185-degrees Fahrenheit.