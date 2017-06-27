Dish Network DVRs Can Now Stream Music

Dish Network has launched Dish Music, a mobile app powered by DTS Play-Fi technology that gives customers the ability to sync music throughout their home using one central control.

The app uses TV audio systems connected to Hopper 2 or Hopper 3 DVRs, as well as DTS Play-Fi-enabled speakers, to play music from personal libraries on mobile devices and popular streaming services, like Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora and TIDAL.

“It can be both difficult and expensive to achieve synchronized and high-quality whole-home audio,” says Niraj Desai, Dish vice president of product management. “Dish Music is a great whole-home sound solution designed to meet the needs of our customers, as it works with existing audio equipment and is available at no additional cost.”

Dish Music turns Dish’s Hopper DVRs and connected Joeys into music streaming zones controllable from Android or iOS smartphones and tablets. Using the app, customers can choose to sync the same music across rooms, or play different content in each zone. Televisions will display the metadata for the music being played, such as the artists, song name and music service.

Additionally, Dish Music can wirelessly pair with DTS Play-Fi-enabled speakers connected to the same wireless network. DTS Play-Fi boasts the largest ecosystem of whole-home wireless partners, including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Definitive Technology, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Paradigm, Phorus, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus Faber, Thiel Audio and Wren, with products from Elite, Integra, Pioneer, Onkyo, Soundcast, SVS Sound and more forthcoming.

Music services available with Dish Music currently include Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Napster, Pandora, SiriusXM and Tidal. Users must have accounts to access content from these services, when required. Dish Music will also play from personal libraries on mobile devices and is compatible with DLNA media servers.

The Dish Music app is available for download today in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Amazon app marketplace.