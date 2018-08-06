 Dave Matthews “Crush” Wine Cork Works Like a Bluetooth Speaker - Electronic House

Dave Matthews “Crush” Wine Cork Works Like a Bluetooth Speaker

In collaboration with musician Dave Matthews, Dreaming Tree Wines debuts its Bluetooth Cork Speaker; sold with a bottle of red wine.

Bluetooth speaker

For years, I’ve been saving corks from empty wine bottles. I live in wine country in Southwest Michigan, so it’s just “the thing” to do. It’s a collection of sorts, reminders of the great… and not so great wine … that I’ve consumed with friends, family and on occasion solo on my front porch. Except for the memories, there’s not really much value to that pile of corks.

California-based Dreaming Tree Wines, from winemaker Sean McKenzie and musician Dave Matthews, has finally given the staid wine cork some real purpose. Sold with a bottle of the company’s “Crush” Red Blend, the title of Matthews’ hit song, is limited-edition wine cork that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. The wine with musical cork will be available for $35 on DreamingTreeWines.com beginning in October.

From a press release issued by Dreaming Tree Wines: “The Dreaming Tree Wines Cork Speaker aims to bring friends and family together in celebration of good music, good wines, and good company. Deepening the connection between music and wine, the Dreaming Tree Wines Cork Speaker is an easy, compact, and portable way to listen to your favorite music paired with a delicious bottle of wine.”

When you open the bottle, the cork sits on the bottles neck and you simply pair it with any wireless device via Bluetooth. The speaker uses the empty space in the bottle to amplify the sound.

And here’s another great reason to purchase: A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Cork Speaker will be donated to Living Lands and Waters and The Wilderness society, to organizations which protect, preserve and restores the nation’s major rivers, watersheds, and forestry areas.

“We want to create something that wine drinkers and lovers of music alike can enjoy during the holidays, and it’s made even more special by donating proceeds to our longtime environmental partners to support causes which reflect our commitment to sustainability,” says McKenzie.

I’m sold!

