Control4, Triad Speakers Launch Garden Array Outdoor Speakers

Control4 has focused its smart home efforts primarily on developing affordable professionally installed automation systems. But after acquiring Triad Speakers, the company has jumped on the outdoor audio trend by launching collaboratively with Triad the Garden Array Outdoor Audio system.

Paul Williams, vice president of product management, Control4, says the growing trend of custom installation professionals performing outdoor installations spurred the development of the new Triad product line.

“Traditional outdoor speakers are often mounted on the eaves of the house to direct music into the yard, patio, deck or pool,” says Williams. “To fill the space with music you have to turn it up, making music too loud for those near the speakers—and even for the neighbors. The Triad Garden Array speakers are designed to be spread throughout the yard and enjoyed without needing to crank them up.”

Control4 and Triad explain that today’s homeowners want the same entertainment outdoors that they have grown accustomed to indoors. Through the Garden Array speakers, homeowners can listen to and control their music libraries, including playlists and other content, at high volumes and instantly mute that content all from their backyards without annoying their neighbors.

“Traditional outdoor speakers under eaves have to be played loud … it’s hard to use that space to entertain,” continues Williams, adding that the Garden Array line was designed to discreetly integrate into outdoor spaces without users having to blast the music to hear it across the yard.

“The Garden Array was designed to complement discerning architectural landscapes without compromising sound quality,” says Williams. “Meeting the growing appetite for audio entertainment among homeowners, the Garden Array expands the Triad family from home theater, family room and multiroom solutions to outdoor spaces with an innovative product family that brings the high-performance heritage of Triad throughout the property.”

The GA4 SAT speakers include a proprietary 4.5-inch Ultra-Broad Dispersion Driver (UBD), which makes it possible to focus sound onto the intended listening area. Through the implementation of the UBD transducer, the Garden Array speakers produce a broad 150-degree dispersion pattern.

Supporting the GA4 SAT’s sonic attributes is its companion Triad GA10 Subwoofer. The subwoofer is designed to produce deep bass regardless of whether it is installed freestanding or concealed underground. Enabling the subwoofer’s installation as an in-ground solution, Triad offers an optional underground kit that is only visible as an above-ground mushroom port.

Powering the subwoofer’s downward firing 10-inch woofer is Triad’s RackAmp 300 dedicated amplifier.

The product line meets a broad use of applications through its 70-volt, 100-volt 8-ohm options, and included 18-inch mounting stakes that can be trimmed to size. The GA4 SAT mounts to a variety of surfaces, including walls, trees and the mounting stakes via spherical mounting knuckles, silicone wire nuts and standard 3/4-inch conduit

GA4 SAT Speaker: MSRP $300 each

GA10 Subwoofer: MSRP $1,000

GA10 Subwoofer Underground Kit: MSRP $300

GA10 Subwoofer Foot Kit: MSRP $40

Control4 and Triad also offer GA4 SAT eight speaker bundles.