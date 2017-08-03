Connected Coffee Table Plays Music, Charges Devices, Stores Cold Drinks

How many times have you left the comfort of your couch to grab a cold drink from the refrigerator? Probably lots of times. Add a few friends on the sofa during game days, and those trips quickly multiply.

Chillin’ with Sobro Coffee Table

Sobra wants to keep you chillin’ (literally) on the couch with the introduction of its new smart, connected coffee table, which just happens to have a refrigerated slide out drawer built in to keep your drinks chilled and close at hand.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg as to this coffee table’s list of unique features. Equipped with dual Bluetooth speakers on each side, the table can play music from your mobile device—as well as music on your friends’ mobile devices. If you leave your smartphone in the kitchen, you can use the LED display built into the corner of the tempered glass surface to adjust the volume and skip through tracks. Other LED controls let you control the temperature of the storage drawer and the LED lights tucked into the underside of the Sobro. The lights can be adjusted to create the perfect ambiance for an evening with your spouse, a movie night with friends, or a evening football game.

Built-in Controls for Music and Lights

You can turn off these tabletop controls when you’re not using them, leaving the entire surface for drinks, snacks … and your laptop, which can be easily plugged into one of the built-in charging ports. There are even two 110-volt outlets available on the side of the table.

Set up involved plugging the table into a nearby electrical outlet and screwing on the legs. It comes in three styles: white, black, and wood. The Sobro is available for pre-order for $899. Full retail price will be $1,500. It is expected to start shipping in August or September.