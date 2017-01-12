CES 2107: Bluesound Unveils Wireless Subwoofer and TV Stand Designed for Soundbar

The wireless whole-house audio category has become one of the most contested categories in the world of consumer electronics. One of the early entrants into the category was the Canadian company Bluesound.

Bolstering its selection of wireless audio solutions, the sister company to iconic consumer audio brands NAD and PSB Speakers has announced the PULSE sub and TS100 TV Stand at CES 2017.

TS100 TV Stand

The TS100 TV stand is designed to allow homeowners to easily add high-res audio to their HDTVs. Your TV of choice mounts to the top of the TS100 Stand, and then using the supplied wall-mount bracket, the PULSE soundbar slides in below the TV for a seamless integrated look.

The TS100 supports flat-panel TVs up to 65 inches and provides adjustments for height and tilt, as well as a cable management channel to help conceal wiring.

PULSE Subwoofer

Addressing the sonic potential of the PULSE soundbar, the new PULSE sub wirelessly pairs to the multichannel speaker via Bluesound’s BluOS app.

“Though the PULSE soundbar on its own has remarkable bass performance that will satisfy the majority of users, we know that for some there is simply never too much bass. We salute those enthusiasts and offer the PULSE sub,” notes John Banks, chief brand officer, Bluesound. “Of course adding the PULSE sub will truly deliver that very last octave or two of low frequencies from their favorite movies or music. And this sub is so compact and versatile, that it can be located almost anywhere. So we believe the PULSE sub will be a welcome addition for those customers who either have the PULSE soundbar or any soundbar.”

Placement options for the PULSE sub include vertical placement behind a couch or any other piece of furniture. It features a 100-watt continuous Class D amplifier to power the PULSE sub’s 6.5-inch woofer, and it states the sub’s rated frequency response is 26Hz to 150Hz.

The PULSE subwoofer carries an MSRP of $599. The TS100 TV Stand retails for $299.