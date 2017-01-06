Skip links

CES 2017: Solus Audio Shows a Surround-Sound System Integrated into Cabinetry

StreamAV System provides a decorative approach to adding surround-sound to a family room.

Yes, speakers are getting smaller and increasingly more attractive. And yes, there are options that allow you to tuck speakers into the walls and ceilings. Still, many homeowners find that it’s still difficult to meld a surround-sound system completely into the design and decor of their chosen media room.

Solus Audio at CES 2017 showcase a solution that integrates a complete 5.2 home theater speaker system into to an acoustically designed furniture cabinet that fits perfectly beneath any TV screen.

But make no mistake: Solus StreamAV isn’t your Father’s 1970 stereo console.  StreamAV is a system where the speakers are built-into a compact environment (its own cabinet), and fine-tuned to make it simple to set up, operate, and even move, if necessary.

Measuring only 6’ wide, 19” deep, and 26” tall, the sleek modern cabinet takes up considerably less space than most A/V furniture. Yet, it will accommodate up to an 80” TV without any overhang for a clean aesthetic appearance. Yet, no speakers or gear is visible to the eye from its exterior.

StreamAV is a powerhouse audiophile home theater speaker system built with patented technology and modern cabinetry to deliver the perfect acoustic theater performance – just add your preference of source (Audio/Video Receiver, DVD, Cable/SAT). As a complete 5.2 Dolby Digital Speaker System already, StreamAV is enabled for Dolby Digital Atmos 5.2.2 system by simply adding an Atmos AV receiver and wireless rear surrounds.

For left and right front speaker channels the StreamAV features a proprietary 6.5″ woofer with 1.5″ high output, high transient response voice coil woofers with patented, I-PASh bass loading technology with a 1″, liquid cooled silk soft dome in a fast, wide frequency range two-way speaker system for superb, clean, extended low bass and extraordinary low bass dynamics.

The center channel includes dual 4″ aluminum cone high X-max “full-range” drivers and a 4″ planar magnetic ribbon tweeter in its own sealed enclosure for outstanding clarity.

For the extreme low bass are two long throw vented cabinet 8″ woofers, again in their own and separately engineered cabinets, each with a response down to the mid 20-Hertz range. Having two of such subs helps smooth out the room response even more while also covering more area, large areas included. Solus makes available for powering the two subwoofers a special amp that fits right into StreamAV shelf equipment area large enough for 6-7 equipment components if desired.

There are also two left and right speakers on angle at the top of each end of the StreamAV, each with dual full-range 3″ aluminum cone drivers. Requiring no crossover eliminates power loss due to crossover inductance and allows for no electrical phase shift in the sound.

The system retails for $5,999, and includes the amplifier from Solus for the built-in subwoofers, with availability in the second quarter, 2016. Several wood veneer finishes with multiple variations of coordinated grills covers are available.

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

