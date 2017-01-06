CES 2017: Solus Audio Shows a Surround-Sound System Integrated into Cabinetry

Yes, speakers are getting smaller and increasingly more attractive. And yes, there are options that allow you to tuck speakers into the walls and ceilings. Still, many homeowners find that it’s still difficult to meld a surround-sound system completely into the design and decor of their chosen media room.

Solus Audio at CES 2017 showcase a solution that integrates a complete 5.2 home theater speaker system into to an acoustically designed furniture cabinet that fits perfectly beneath any TV screen.

But make no mistake: Solus StreamAV isn’t your Father’s 1970 stereo console. StreamAV is a system where the speakers are built-into a compact environment (its own cabinet), and fine-tuned to make it simple to set up, operate, and even move, if necessary.

Measuring only 6’ wide, 19” deep, and 26” tall, the sleek modern cabinet takes up considerably less space than most A/V furniture. Yet, it will accommodate up to an 80” TV without any overhang for a clean aesthetic appearance. Yet, no speakers or gear is visible to the eye from its exterior.

StreamAV is a powerhouse audiophile home theater speaker system built with patented technology and modern cabinetry to deliver the perfect acoustic theater performance – just add your preference of source (Audio/Video Receiver, DVD, Cable/SAT). As a complete 5.2 Dolby Digital Speaker System already, StreamAV is enabled for Dolby Digital Atmos 5.2.2 system by simply adding an Atmos AV receiver and wireless rear surrounds.

For left and right front speaker channels the StreamAV features a proprietary 6.5″ woofer with 1.5″ high output, high transient response voice coil woofers with patented, I-PAS h bass loading technology with a 1″, liquid cooled silk soft dome in a fast, wide frequency range two-way speaker system for superb, clean, extended low bass and extraordinary low bass dynamics.

The center channel includes dual 4″ aluminum cone high X-max “full-range” drivers and a 4″ planar magnetic ribbon tweeter in its own sealed enclosure for outstanding clarity.

For the extreme low bass are two long throw vented cabinet 8″ woofers, again in their own and separately engineered cabinets, each with a response down to the mid 20-Hertz range. Having two of such subs helps smooth out the room response even more while also covering more area, large areas included. Solus makes available for powering the two subwoofers a special amp that fits right into StreamAV shelf equipment area large enough for 6-7 equipment components if desired.

There are also two left and right speakers on angle at the top of each end of the StreamAV, each with dual full-range 3″ aluminum cone drivers. Requiring no crossover eliminates power loss due to crossover inductance and allows for no electrical phase shift in the sound.

The system retails for $5,999, and includes the amplifier from Solus for the built-in subwoofers, with availability in the second quarter, 2016. Several wood veneer finishes with multiple variations of coordinated grills covers are available.