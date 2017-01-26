Cary Audio Streaming Media Player Offers Bountiful Music Listening Options

It’s always good to have options, and Cary Audio ensures that no matter how you like to derive music, its AiOS (All-In-One-System) music player will support it. Like many media players on the market, the AiOS can connect to your home network via Wi-Fi or Ethernet to stream digital music files that are stored on computers and NAS drives. The connection also enables streaming of Internet music services like Spotify and Tidal.

If you feel more comfortable just popping in a USB flash drive or SD card that carries your music, the AiOS has slots for those, too. And no matter what source you choose to listen to, the AiOS can send the music to Bluetooth enabled speakers and headphones for a completely wireless setup.

Additionally, the AiOS includes multiple analog and digital inputs and outputs, including a subwoofer output and preamplifier output.

It’s a common practice to hide A/V components, but the AiOS bucks that trend by integrating several decorative features. It’s comes with standard gunmetal gray side panels, but these can be swapped (for an additional charge) for spring green, deep plum, Cary blue, candy red, and champagne gold panels. Plus, with the touch of a button the AiOS can change its backlit keys/buttons and center LCD (together of separately) to six different preset colors, including one custom color preset or adjust any color as you see fit.

The AiOS measures 3.0 inches high, 14.2 inches wide, and 11 inches deep, and retails for $2,995.