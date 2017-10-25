Buying Used Audio Speakers Online: Is it a Good Idea?

Speakers tend to be one of the most researched products when putting together a stereo or home cinema sound system. There is good reason for this – they produce the audio signals that you actually hear, so you want to make sure you buy the best speakers possible for your application. They’re the backbone of your home entertainment system, and when taken care of, they can last for decades. Everyone wants the best, but sometimes budget constraints make it more difficult.

We all want a Lamborghini, but realistically might only have the budget for a Mustang. That’s ok, because the used audio market is very good, and opposed to buying a used Lamborghini which may cost $10,000 in maintenance per year, the used Lamborghini of the speaker world is likely to need little to no maintenance – if you choose wisely from the start. You can find a ton of great deals on used audio sites if you do your research and ask the right questions. Buying used allows you to purchase very expensive speakers at a down to earth price.

Buying Tip – When a manufacturer launches an updated model, you will see a lot of people selling the outgoing model, because they want to purchase the newest model. This can be the best time to find a good deal on a relatively new speaker design.

There are quite a few used audio sites, but the most recognizable are Audiogon (www.audiogon.com) and Ebay (www.ebay.com). Both of these sites have a wide selection of speakers, and you can often find a good deal on both old and newer-style speakers. Before you lay down your hard earned money, however, there are a few questions to ask the seller before buying used speakers.

What type of amplification equipment was used to power the speakers?

You want to ensure that the speakers were being powered by quality amplification. If an under-powered amplifier was used there is a chance the amplifier was pushed beyond its power capabilities. This could mean that the amplifier was pushed to clipping, and clipping signals can damage a speaker’s drivers, and vice versa, an amplifier that’s too powerful in certain cases can be harmful to a speaker’s drivers as well.

How often were the speakers used?

Speakers that were constantly being used might have drivers that will wear out from too much use.

Can you provide a dealer receipt or at least a dealer reference to prove the speakers are authentic?

Luxury items are often counterfeited, so it’s worth making sure the speakers are real.

Were they exposed to sunlight?

If speakers are placed near windows they often become faded on the exterior. In addition, if the drivers were exposed to sunlight, they might show signs of cracking on the rubber surrounding the drivers.

When buying speakers online you need to do your homework. Also, be sure to check out the reviews on the seller to ensure that you aren’t getting scammed.