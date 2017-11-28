Audio Research Tube Amp: Gateway to Audio Nirvana?    

If you’re new to high performance audio, there is a very big question you will eventually ask yourself, “To Tube or not to Tube.” The majority of amplifiers available are solid-state, which rely on transistors to amplify the signal, but there is an unexplainable mystique to a tube amplifier. If you’re considering a tube amp, Audio Research is one of the leading manufacturers of tube audio products. The company recently launched the “SE” version of its acclaimed VT80. The VT80SE is Audio Research’s latest and greatest, and it takes their entry-level tube amplifier to a new sonic level.

Audio Research has a reputation for making some of the best sounding audio products available, and the VT80SE builds upon this reputation. This new edition switches from using KT120 output tubes to KT150 tubes. Audio Research says, “Everyone should know that we have been deeply enamored with the KT150 as we feature it in all of our other amplifiers, from the VSi75 to the REF 750SE.

Its performance is unparalleled and its 3,000 hour average life allows years of uninterrupted listening.” Now, for the first time, this higher-performing tube is in their entry-level model instead of just their top end. It’s like an airline deciding that lay flat seats are so incredible; they are going to introduce them to economy class passengers too. Okay, well maybe not to that extreme, but you get the idea. In other words, these tubes are too good not to share with the rest of the line.

Tube amplifiers used to require bias if you changed out the tubes, but the VT80SE is able to auto-bias, so if you feel like changing from KT150s to KT120s, you have the ability to do so without any manual adjustments. The VT80SE can automatically adjust and accommodate either type of tube, so you can tailor the sound you want from the amplifier. If you’ve been considering making the switch to a tube amplifier, wondering what all the fuss is about, you should take the VT80SE for a spin and see if tubes are your gateway to audio nirvana.

Pricing: $8,900 Optional Tube Cage $500