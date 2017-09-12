Amazon Echo Dot Combines with Premium Audio System for Unique Blend of Music and Home Control

Origin Acoustics’ new Valet audio amplifier, which debuted last week in San Diego at the Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) Expo, is all kinds of WOW. It takes a bunch of inexpensive Amazon Echo Dots and turns them into elegant sources for a premium whole-house music experience. The solution is unique. There’s nothing like it … today.

If you think about melding a $50 Dot with a high-performance sound system, it seems a little absurd; however, Origin founder and CEO Jeremy Burkhardt says the Dot’s role in the whole set-up is pretty simple: “We’re using it as a mic and an Internet device.”

And when he says “we,” he means long-time integrator Joe Whitaker, who co-developed the system with Burkhardt and team.

Makes sense since Whitaker’s Dallas and St. Louis-based company The Thoughtful Home does higher-end projects but “always incorporates technologies that clients already love,” he says. “First it was iPods in the early days, and now Sonos and Echo today.”

Meanwhile, Origin Acoustics makes great loudspeakers and audio amplifiers for music and home theater systems. Typically, a professional installer connects these products to specialty music streamers, and maybe adds voice control as an afterthought.

It’s not always an elegant integration, but that’s beside the point. The point is that no one’s heard of Origin or the premium streamers that smart-home pros typically specify. Oh, and the customer has to be trained on them because they’re stuck in their old ways, just asking Alexa for whatever the need. So they get frustrated and tell the installer to “just give me something that works like Alexa.”

Why not meld the familiarity and remarkable power of the $50 Dot with the luxurious audio experience provided by not-$50 components?

Enter the new Origin Acoustics Valet Amp, which does all of that and more.

Origin Acoustics Valet Amp: The Product

Like other amps, Valet takes in audio sources, and distributes the sound to regular loudspeakers via regular speaker wire.

The key difference is that the audio sources in this case are Echo Dots. And the Dots are mounted in the ceiling (optionally). And they only need one Category 5 Ethernet cable running to the amp.

In one direction, the cable feeds power to the Dot. In the other direction, the Dot delivers audio to the amp. At the Dot location, the Cat 5 cable plugs into a proprietary balun that breaks out into a USB connector for power in, and a headphone jack for audio out.

At about $1,500 retail, Valet is just an amplifier—the magic happens when you add the Dots.

Now for just $200 more (four Dots), you can add voice control, streaming music services and whole-house audio to a high-quality amp. No need for a separate multiroom audio system, home-control system or media player. And of course, that $200 also gives you home automation and a host of other Alexa services.

Auto Mute!

So far, Valet could be fairly easy to replicate. But Origin has some really special sauce: a patent-pending muting system that automatically kills audio in a zone the second you say, “Alexa.”

But of course! Valet is powering the Echos, and each Echo is associated with a single zone, so just shunt the zone when it hears “Alexa.”

“Because we manage the power,” Burkhardt says, “we can reset each Dot individually.”