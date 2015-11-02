6 Services You Should Be Streaming on Sonos Speakers

There are a million-and-one places to stream music from these days. (Look it up; we’ll wait.) This is a good thing. Even better, every AV device (media streamers, receivers, speakers, TVs, etc.) seems to be a vehicle for one or more of these services.

Of course, as a music fan, you probably have a ginormous collection of records and even more CDs. So why are so many people, places and services looking to push new ways to get music? Because you’re existing collection can get really boring.

I have all of my favorite music on my iPhone and no matter how much I love my one-hit wonders and the rest of the lot, there’s only a certain number of times I can listen to each song before I want to punch that portable. Streaming music services allow you to listen to new music—both from your favorite artists and ones that are sort of like your favorite artists. They also allow you to sample music that you’re too afraid to spend money on. After all, who doesn’t love free samples?

Sonos is becoming a haven for streaming music services. At last count, Sonos speakers were able to stream 60 different music services worldwide. How can you toggle between all of those options?

You probably can’t—or may going crazy trying to do. So let’s take a peek at six services you should consider streaming to those Sonos speakers.

TIDAL

If it’s good enough for Jay-Z, it should be good enough for you. The music mogul recently scooped up this high-definition streaming service and launched it with a slew of celebrity support. Photo ops aside, this high fidelity, lossless music streaming service has over 25 million tracks, 75,000 music videos and more. It’s free to sample for 30 days, but once you get hooked, you can expect to pay between $9.99 and $19.99 per month.

Want your music to move with you? If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system. Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation. Get the checklist!

For More Information: TIDAL

Spotify

Name a song—any song. Chances are, it’s on Spotify. This service can provide hours of entertainment, playing only the songs and artists that you actually want to hear. There’s a freebie version available for portable devices. However, if you want to stream to Sonos speakers, you’ll have to shell out $9.99 per month for Spotify Premium. That clips out the ads, inserts an unlimited number of skips, allows for offline listening, and even ups the sound quality.

For More Information: Spotify Premium

Deezer Elite

Currently, this music service is an exclusive to Sonos users, so how can you not indulge? There’s plenty to partake in, since the service has 35 million tracks and lossless FLAC files at a standard of 1,411 kbps or higher. Besides making music available on Sonos and portable devices, that $9.99 monthly fee (if you sign up for a year’s worth) will allow for playlists, the option to import your own MP3s, and customized listening through the Flow feature.

For More Information: Deezer Elite

Mixcloud

This on-demand service combines all of the things about radio that you love and clips out the crap. It has radio shows, DJ mixes, podcasts and more, all of which are crowdsourced by actual registered users. Besides allowing users to browse and stream content, there’s even an option to upload your own if you’re looking for an appreciative audience. Basic, Premium and Pro accounts are available, with paid subscriptions starting at $6.99 per month.

For More Information: Mixcloud

SoundCloud

Still seeking that audience? This streaming service allows you to “create sounds and share them everywhere.” Yes, there are actual sounds, but also plenty of original music as well. In fact, the company says that 12 hours of music and audio are uploaded to SoundCloud every minute. That’s a lot of options! Once uploaded, users can share content through most major social media platforms or stream audio to computers, mobile devices, and of course, Sonos speakers.

For More Information: SoundCloud

Pandora

This is one of the most popular streaming music options around. That’s probably because it’s on almost every type of AV device out there, streaming free music for all. (An add-free subscription is also available for $4.99 per month.) Choose a song, artist or genre and Pandora will create a personalized radio station that you can listen to for hours on end using a collection of more than one million tracks.

For More Information: Pandora