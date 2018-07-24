Yamaha $650 Slimline Receiver, Small, Smart and Listens to Amazon Alexa - Electronic House

Audio and video components are shrinking in size, and that’s good news for people who live in smaller spaces or who simply want something that’s easier to hide. Yamaha’s newest A/V receiver, the $650 RX-S602 Yamaha Slimline, stands just 4.5-inches high.

Although small in stature, it packs in plenty of top-notch technology. It supports 5.1 theater applications, as well as wireless whole-house audio through the inclusion of the company’s MusicCast platform. It also offers Amazon Alexa voice control capabilities.

“The RX-S602 makes powerful surround sound a reality for those living in a limited amount of space,” comments Robert Goedken, general manager, A/V division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “With MusicCast surround capability, in addition to Alexa voice control, this slimline receiver opens up a broad range of wireless options for the compact home audio setup.”

The RX-S602 supports a 5.1 surround-sound system with left, center, right and wireless speakers for left and right rear surrounds. The wireless whole-house MusicCast platform lets you stream audio content over Wi-Fi to any MusicCast-enabled component.

Yamaha Adds Alexa Voice Control & 4K Video Support

Yamaha’s latest receiver incorporates voice control via the Amazon Alexa family of products, with additional support from Yamaha’s own MusicCast skill, available for download in the Alexa store.

The RX-S602 also supports 4K video at 60fps, and high dynamic range (HDR) formats such as Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG).

The receiver also includes wireless Bluetooth, Wi-Fi networking, Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect. It also supports a variety of streaming services inlcuding Pandora, SiriusXM Internet Radio, TIDAL, Deezer and Napster, and incorporates a Zone 2 option allowing for the transmission of audio from an independent source to a separate set of speakers.

The RX-S602 A/V receiver also incorporates Yamaha’s YPAO auto-calibration and Cinema DSP technologies, which enable you to fine-tune the sound quality.

YPAO measures the room acoustics and system response and adjusts the receiver’s output for the best possible sound. Yamaha says its Cinema DSP 3D supports the creating of sound fields like movie theaters and concert halls.

The RX-S602 Slimline A/V receiver will be available this upcoming August.