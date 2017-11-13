Like a phoenix from the ashes, the portable Bluetooth speaker market has resurrected the boom box craze from the 1980s, albeit in a much smaller form factor. No longer do consumers have to wear headphones to hear music outside of their home, and a lot of consumers, specifically younger people, don’t want to have headphones on as they listen to their music.

Similar to the boom box, the portable Bluetooth speaker is way of bringing your music with you and sharing it with your friends as you’re doing outdoor activities. The huge advancement, of course, is that unlike the boom box, Bluetooth speakers are just a bit less cumbersome to transport from place to place and will be less likely to elicit shouts of “Darn you kids and your loud music!” from your local, ornery town resident.

The early introductions of portable Bluetooth speakers, admittedly, didn’t produce the highest quality sound. Steadily over the past few years, however, audio companies have made great strides in making portable Bluetooth speakers much better sounding and easier to use.

One of the biggest advancements has been the introduction of “water-resistant” speakers that can withstand Mother Nature. Water is the archenemy of any electronic, but with some cunning engineering, there are numerous speakers that can survive rain and moisture exposure. Although you can’t carry most of these speakers with you into an ocean, lake, or pool, you no longer need to worry that a little rain is going to fry your product. In fact, I plan to put one of these portable Bluetooth speakers below to the ultimate test at my upcoming wedding in Ireland – a country notorious for its unpredictable weather.

Below is a list of the top 5 outdoor ready Bluetooth speakers.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ – $299.95 Bose.com JBL Extreme – $299.95 JBL.com Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2 Active – $399.00 Beoplay.com Ultimate Ears Megablast – $299.99 UltimateEars.com Soundcast VG7 – $799.99 GoSoundcast.com