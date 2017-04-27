Yamaha Introduces Affordable Powered Subwoofers

When it comes to A/V, most people tend to think of Yamaha for its line of A/V receivers in the consumer market or its famed NS-10 studio monitors, which were once standard in many recording studios.

Often overlooked for its contributions to the home loudspeaker market, Yamaha was an early supporter of the soundbar category, which is now a thriving product segment.

Adding to its line of consumer speaker solutions, Yamaha has introduced its new, space-friendly NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 powered subwoofers.

Yamaha says the subwoofers incorporate its Twisted Flare Port that it says helps the NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 to produce “clean and punchy bass tones.”

“Although our Yamaha A/V receivers are the heart of the home theater system, the NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 powered subwoofers bring the heartbeat to songs and movies with a noticeable twist that helps generate deep, yet tight realistic bass sound,” says Robert Goedken, general manager, A/V division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “These attractively designed subwoofers with Twisted Flare Ports really bring life to a home theater system.”

Yamaha NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 Subwoofer Specs

The company points out the NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 both incorporate amplifiers rated to produce 50 watts of power. The NS-SW100 features a 10-inch woofer, and Yamaha states the subwoofer is rated to produce a frequency response of 25Hz to 180Hz.

The NS-SW050 subwoofer employs an 8-inch woofer, and Yamaha says the subwoofer is rated to produce a frequency response of 28Hz to 200Hz.

Space friendly, the NS-SW050 measures 11.5 inches x 11.5 inches x 13.375 inches. Yamaha says the sub also weighs less than 19 pounds to make it easy to move.

Yamaha points out the NS-SW100 is slightly larger, measuring 13.875 inches x 13.875 inches x 16.125 inches, and it weighs just 26.5 pounds.

In addition, the powered subwoofers also incorporate Yamaha’s Active Servo Technology II. Yamaha explains the inclusion of this technology enables the subwoofers to better control their respective drivers and improve the stability in low-range response to “thoroughly engage listeners.”

The NS-SW050 and NS-SW100 retail for $170 and $200, respectively.