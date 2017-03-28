3D Printing Creates Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

By employing a 3D printing process, Alienology Audio has made its T3TRA speaker all in one piece without any seams or joints. According to Alienology, this eliminates conflicting vibrations and resonances. Because the unibody frame is 3D printed, the material is absolutely uniform in density at all points. The company says it is intentionally using 3D printing to ensure that the performance is identical across all T3TRA speakers.

3D Printing Benefits

Seamlessly tied together by the frame are four precision laser cut sides made of high grade, multi-layer birch plywood to produce a warm and natural feel.

Its shape is not only visually appealing but offers true sonic benefits. Tetrahedron, in geometric terms, is one of the most ideal shapes, the simplest 3D form possible that is fully structurally stable and self-supporting. All the sides of the speaker are identical equilateral triangles, in this case with rounded edges. Standing waves are diminished by eliminating parallel sides and edge diffraction is reduced by having rounded corners and fewer sides, according to Alienology Audio.

The speaker driver is a highly rated, magnetically shielded 3-inch full range unit with a concave membrane that is made of aluminum.

There are two styles of T3TRA speakers:

T3TRA ACTIVE speaker has built-in 20W amplifier with Bluetooth. It is ideal if you plan to use your speakers strictly with Bluetooth enabled devices. It is available as a single speaker with both channels joined into a mono configuration or as a stereo pair-two speakers where one speaker has a built-in amplifier and the other is passive and linked to the amp using speaker wire. Essentially, the first speaker is an ACTIVE the second speaker is a CLASSIC speaker.

T3TRA CLASSIC is the same as the ACTIVE just without amplification.

Instead, there are speaker terminals for use with audio amplifier.

Currently on Kickstarter, the T3TRA speakers are available in orange, red, green, or yellow. The speaker is rated at 30W with 8 ohm nominal impedance. Its dimensions are about 5.5″ (14cm) tall, and each side is about 6″ (15cm).