3 New Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers Feature DTS PlayFi and Capacitive Touch Controls

It may be getting colder outside, but that doesn’t mean you should put your outdoor audio plans on hold. Now is the time to investigate new speaker options to plan out your outdoor listening space for the springtime.

Ready for preorder for spring delivering are three new outdoor Bluetooth speakers from Soundcast: the VG10, the world’s first outdoor Bluetooth speaker with DTS Play-Fi integration, and the world’s first outdoor Bluetooth speakers with capacitive touch interface, the VG5 and VG3. The company added three new high performance wireless audio systems in total to their VGX Series with the debut of the VG10, VG3 and VG5 and also introduced the VGtx, a Bluetooth transmitter.

VG10

The VG10 is a portable, outdoor Bluetooth speaker with DTS PlayFi technology. The VG10 can be with over 30 different interoperable speakers, soundbars and receivers in the Play-Fi ecosystem to deliver high-quality lossless audio in any listening environment. Featuring 15 hours of battery life and the weatherproofing which Soundcast is known for, the VG10 enables listeners to utilize DTS PlayFi technology in the outdoors for the first time ever.

VG3

Featuring a capacitive touch interface to power the speaker off and on and a fuel-gauge LED array that shows power, battery and volume, the VG3 provides an intuitive way to control your music. The VG3 is designed with two 1.5” full-range drivers and a long-throw, down-firing woofer for rich, full reaching sound.

VG5

The flagship of the VGX Series, the VG5 encapsulates many of the beloved features of previously-announced models including a capacitive touch interface, fuel-gauge LED array and weather-resistant exterior and presents an even richer soundstage. Powered by a long-throw, down-firing 5″ woofer and two 3” full range drivers, the VG5 produces low-end booming sound to fill the expanses of any listening environment.

VGtx

This long-range transmitter enables speakers to extend beyond the standard 30 meters and increases to 50 meter transmission. The VGtx is accessible through a 3.5mm aux input.

“We studied the market extensively before launching the VGX series and arrived at the conclusion that consumers are looking for products that offer studio-type sound in the outdoors,” says Charity Hardwick, vice president, sales and marketing. “The VGX Series embodies the notion that there shouldn’t be a need to sacrifice really rich audio for a rugged, weather-resistant enclosure.”

The VG3 and VG5 join the first release from the VGX series, the waterproof and ultra-lightweight VG1, which debuted in late 2016. Following this release is the VG7, which features 360 degree sound and a long throw down-firing woofer for booming low-end sound and crisp highs and mids translated through four full-range drivers. Designed with indoor and outdoor mode capability, the VG7 also sports a durable exterior equipped with shock absorbing and weatherproofing.

The newest additions to the VGX Series are currently available for preorder and slated to ship Spring 2017. Preorder the VG10, VG5, VG3 and VGtx by contacting Soundcast at [email protected] .