10 Top Notch Outdoor Speakers for the Ultimate Backyard Bash

Homeowners want to party outside… using technology… according to the Houzz 2018 Landscaping Survey, which found that over half of homeowners (51 percent) spend more time entertaining outside after completing landscaping projects.

The Houzz survey of 750 consumers also shows technology plays a role in making the yard entertainment-ready.

Of the nearly one in five homeowners (18 percent) who added or upgraded entertainment systems during their landscaping projects, three in five (59 percent) opted for a new television, followed by wired and solar speakers (48 percent and 42 percent, respectively). One in 10 homeowners also added wired and solar charging stations (14 percent and 11 percent, respectively).

Here are 10 great outdoor speakers to get the party started:

Ambisonic Systems Model 6.5HD-AW-L

The Model 6.5HD-AW-L incorporates a 6-inch planar magnetic ribbon driver arranged in a true coaxial configuration with a 6.5-inch composite cone woofer. The passive 6.5HD-AW-L is rated as an 8-ohm product that dips just below 6 ohms. The 89dB efficient speaker is rated to produce a frequency response of 50Hz to 20kHz. Ambisonic houses the drivers along with an advanced 12dB Butterworth crossover network in an all-weather, trapezoid-shaped composite IP-65 rated enclosure. The speaker ships with a mounting bracket. ambisonicystems.com

Coastal Source 3-Way Ellipse Speaker

The 3-Way Ellipse Bollard and 3-Way In/Above Ground Bi-Amplified Full Range Speaker features an 8-inch subwoofer to provide full-frequency response. Coastal Source designed the solution for use in direct-burial applications where directional sound is desired from a product featuring a simplistic contemporary style.

The speaker utilizes a larger driver area compared to traditional products to deliver improved efficiency, according to the company. coastalsource.com

James Loudspeaker Omni Planter Speakers

Built with all-aluminum, powder-coated construction, the Omni Planters are offered in standard and custom colors to facilitate placement in a range of settings. Custom configurations are also available, including units without rear-firing satellites for corner placement or against a wall placement. The products’ tamper-proof brackets and hardware support their installation into commercial settings. jamesloudspeaker.com

Klipsch PRO-500-T-RK

Klipsch designed its PRO-500-T-RK rock speaker to address smaller environments. A mechanically reinforced fiberglass cabinet has been employed so that the speaker delivers years of worry-free use in all types of weather conditions. Internally, the speaker utilizes a 5-inch IMG woofer, along with a Tractrix horn-loaded 1-inch aluminum dome tweeter. Klipsch says the rock speaker produces 105-degree dispersion, and offers 8-ohm and 70/100-volt compatibility. klipsch.com

Peerless-AV Xtreme Outdoor Soundbar

The newly updated, versatile SPK-080 outdoor soundbar from Peerless-AV is an active loudspeaker that incorporates 200 watts of power. It has a rated frequency response of 50Hz to 20kHz. In addition to its audio capabilities, the SPK-080 carries an IP65 rating for its enclosure, and it comes with the company’s universal mounting hardware. Other features include built-in Bluetooth and a 12-button IR remote control. peerless-av.com

Russound XZone 70V Streaming Audio Amplifier

Russound was one of the first companies to identify the potential of 70-volt speakers for outdoor applications.The XZone70V Streaming Audio Amplifier streams content from local networks, cloud services, and incorporates other features such as Apple AirPlay.

Sonance Landscape Series

Sonance has been a leader in outdoor audio systems for a long time. Supporting its market position is the company’s Landscape Series, which features low-frequency extension from the LS10SUB in-ground subwoofer. Sonance says the sub is part of a family of scalable solutions for building complete outdoor systems. The LS10SUB has a 10-inch woofer and 100-watt transformer. Complementing the sub is the LS47SAT two-way loudspeaker, designed for placement under plants and in trees. The LS47SAT features a UV-resistant enclosure along with a 25-watt transformer, and it is compatible with 70-volt systems. sonance.com

SoundTube Weather Resistant Surface-Mount Speakers

SoundTube’s SM52-EZ, SM52-EZ-WX, SM82-EZ-II and SM82-EZ-II-W speakers incorporate polypropylene woofers; 5.25-inch in the SM52-EZ and SM-52-EZ-WZ models, and 8-inch woofers in the SM82-EZ-II and SM82-EZ-II-WX. All four models include soft-dome tweeters, and SoundTube’s BroadBeam Ring technology. The speakers carry IP65 ratings, which means the speakers are dust tight and capable of withstanding water jets pointing directly at them. More specifically, the WX models are IP65 rated out of the box, and the standard models meet IP65 criteria when the port plugs are installed. The speakers offer 70/100-volt and 8-ohm bypass. soundtube.com

Stealth Acoustics StingRay Outdoor Speakers

StingRay outdoor speakers from Stealth Acoustics are IP68 rated for high environmental durability. The speakers produce a hemispherical radiation pattern to cover a wide listening area, according to the company, as well as extended bass response. The line includes the StingRay 8, the small-format StingRay 6, and the StringRay 430 above-ground subwoofer. The speakers also offer customized finish options to help them blend into a variety of environments. stealthacoustics.com

Terra AC Five Series

Terra’s AC Five Series — which includes AC Five 1, AC Five 2 and AC Five 3 speakers —is suitable for outdoor 70-volt projects. The Five 1 employs a ¾-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch midrange driver; the Five 2 has a 1.1-inch titanium dome tweeter and a 5.25-inch midrange driver; and the Five 3 utilizes a 1.1-inch titanium dome tweeter and a pair of 5.25-inch midrange drivers. terraspeakers.com