Outdoor speakers can turn a drab back yard into an exciting escape by delivering all of your favorite tunes to the deck, patio, garden, and anywhere else you might roam. There are styles galore in the world of outdoor speakers, so whatever your listening pleasure, you’ll be sure to find something that’ll satisfy. The following 10 outdoor speakers are all priced at less than $150, so even your wallet will feel happy.

10 Outdoor Speakers for Less Than $150

Yamaha NS-AW150WH 2-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers

Each Yamaha NS-AW150WH speaker in this pair has built-in feet, perfect for placing on a table or shelf. If you’d rather wall-mount them, the included bracket allows for horizontal or vertical placement. Each speaker employs a 5-inch woofer and a 1/2-inch dome tweeter, so you can experience your music in full, from thumping bass to crystal-clear high notes. The speakers can handle 120 watts, and are built to withstand all that Mother Nature can dish out.

$74.99

OSD Audio RS660OM Rock Satellite Speaker

The OSD RS6600M Rock Speaker blend into any rock formation and complements the landscape. Made from non-water-absorbing materials that can withstand all weather conditions, this speaker won’t freeze or crack in the winter. It has a 6.5-inch polypropylene cone woofer, 1-inch dome tweeter, and its 250-watt power handling will send immersive sound whever you need it.

$74.99

TIC GS-3 Outdoor In-Ground Speaker

Many speakers project sound out from the face of their grille. The TIC GS-3, however, disperses audio in a 360-degree pattern. The shrub green finish of this omni-directional speaker will accent and aesthetically enhance any exterior landscape setting. It boasts a 200-watt full range driver, 8-inch woofer, 2-inch tweeter. Most of the housing can be buried in the ground, lending extra stability and cosmetic unobtrusiveness.

$76.88

Theater Solutions 2R4S Outdoor Rock Speakers

Here’s another rock speaker option, the 2R4S from Theater Solutions. This 2-way weatherproof rock speaker has a rigid acoustically inert enclosure that are silicone sealed and rust resistant steel grilles. The 4-inch 8 ohm rubber surround woofers with silver-mica cones and half inch ferro-fluid cooled dome tweeters are designed for the outdoor climate. It handles a maximum of 250 watts.

$59.99

Russound Acclaim 5 Series OutBack Indoor/Outdoor Speakers (Pair)

The Acclaim 5 Series OutBack speakers from Russound can perform beautifully outdoors as well as inside the house. Sealed enclosures, salt-tested marine grade hardware, and aluminum grilles make them tough. Wall mounts and bookshelf feet are included to make them usable anywhere in your home. They can be mounted horizontally, vertically, in corners, on poles, or standing upright.

Boston Acoustics SOUNDWARE Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

The Boston Acoustics SoundWare indoor/outdoor has a cute shape that makes it not only nice to look at but versatile when it comes to placement. With the included brackets it can be mounted under the eaves or on the deck. Tucked neatly away a corner, or simply stationed on a table. The brackets enable the speaker to be tilted up, down, and sideways, aimed at your current listening spot. This two-way speaker with has a 4 ½-inch woofer and ¾-inch tweeter.

$99.oo

Dayton Audio IO525 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker (Pair)

Each of the IO525 speakers from Dayton Audio features a mineral-filled poly cone 5-1/4-inch woofer and metalized Mylar 1-inch dome tweeter, for full-range high fidelity performance. The crossover network was computer optimized by Dayton Audio and then fine-tuned via extensive listening tests. Rugged ABS construction and aluminum grilles make these suitable for outdoor listening. Power handling is 75 watts maximum.

$86.65

OSD PS525 Planter Speaker Omni

Sights and sounds come together in a speaker that doubles as a planter, the PS525 from OSD. The speakers offer not only a place to pot plants but an unobtrusive way to get speakers close the patio. Rectangular and round planter speakers are available. This is an omni-directional speaker, which means it disperses sound in a 360-degree pattern. The dispersion plate, which forms the base of the planter, is designed to deliver high frequencies at 12 degrees above horizontal, so If you’re standing in the yard, the high frequencies aren’t being lost at your feet.

$59.95

Polk Audio Sat30 Speakers

The Sat30 satellite speakers from Polk Audio can be planted in your landscaping, hung the eaves, or installed anywhere you want to mix great sound with the great outdoors. Capable of handling up to 100 Watts of power, the speaker features a 3 1/2-inch long-throw midrange driver with 1-inch voice coil, and a 3/4-inch composite dome neodymium tweeter. These speakers are designed to live outside year-round, with permanent color impregnation and all-weather waterproofing and a 5-year warranty.

$86.13

OSD Audio BH525 Hanging Bird House Speaker

Now for a little whimsy … disguised as a birdhouse, the OSD BH525 outdoor speaker provides 360 degrees of sound while it hangs from the limb of a tree. The specially designed cabinetry includes bass enhanced SoundPort technology to produce bass response like 6.5-inch speakers. It boasts 100 watts of power handling, 5.25-inch woofer, and 13mm PEI tweeter.

$49.95